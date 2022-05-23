Maintaining your independence as you age topic of June 1 panel discussion

Northwest Neighbors Network, which works to help seniors age well in their own homes, is hosting an interactive discussion Wednesday, June 1 about ways that seniors can maintain their independence for as long as possible.

Northwest Neighbors Network serves residents in North King County (Shoreline and Lake Forest Park) and South Snohomish County (Edmonds, Brier, Woodway, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace)

The discussion will run from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday June 1 at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace.

Speakers include:

– an elder law attorney to help you understand what legal steps you may want to consider to preserve your independence;

– a home careadvisor to learn about how to identify and find qualified professionals with skills to help people stay in their homes with assistance for as long as possible;

– a senior housing referral specialist to help you understand how to explore and evaluate assisted living options, including what you can expect to pay for assisted living housing; and

– a fiduciary who will explain what a fiduciary service does and when you may want to consider hiring an independent specialist to act as your power of attorney or personal representative in financial areas.

To learn more, email Social@NorthwestNeighborsNetwork.org or text or call 253-237-2848