May 11 event at Boathouse Taproom designed to connect veterans, community members

The Edmonds Food Bank is partnering with Operation Military Family on Wednesday, May 11 to connect veterans and other community members. The educational event will be at the Salish Sea Boathouse Taproom from 4-5:30 p.m. and the speaker will be Nino Gray Jr. of Seahawks Task Force 12.

The Edmonds Food Bank will also offer take-home bags of food that can be given to family, friends, neighbors, or anyone in need.

Edmonds Food Bank and Operation Military Family are local nonprofit organizations that support military, veterans, their families and community members.