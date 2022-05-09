Meadowdale High, Edmonds College grad awarded Sno-King School Retirees scholarship

Kisanet Gabreselassie, a Meadowdale High School and Edmonds College graduate, has been awarded a $2,000 scholarship from Sno-King School Retirees.

The scholarship will renew for three more years.

Gabreselassie received her associate of arts degree from Edmonds College and her Meadowdale High School diploma before continuing her education at Swarthmore College. She has been a part of the Edmonds Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee, the Initiative for Diversity, Equity, Antiracism and Leadership Fellowship, Young Executives of Color and the Black Student Union. She also tutors Eritrean children in a program that she founded.