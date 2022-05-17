Miho Nagahama joins DME CPA Group PC

Miho Nagahama has joined Edmonds-based DME CPA Group PC.

Nagahama received her bachelor of arts degree in commercial law from Kagoshima University in Japan, a paralegal associates degree from Edmonds College, and completed all four parts of the CPA exam in Tokyo, Japan. Her work experience includes Randal W Faber CPA PS in Lynnwood, Toyota Motor Corporation and Bank of Tokyo in Japan, Preston Gates & Ellis LLP in Seattle, and Pacific Stars and Stripes, U.S. Military, Tokyo.

She volunteers for the AARP Tax Preparation Program and the Edmonds School District Nourishing Network.