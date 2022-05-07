Minor delays possible at Edmonds ferry terminal May 9-12

Customers traveling through the Edmonds ferry terminal Monday, May 9 through Thursday, May 12 may encounter minor delays.
Contractor crews will starting work on a paving project in the upper holding area at the terminal from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. This work will require the closures of lanes 1 and 5.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.