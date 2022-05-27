Oktoberfest returning to Edmonds Sept. 23-24

After launching the popular event in 2019, the Edmonds Rotary Club’s “annual” Oktoberfest had to go on a two-year break due to COVID. But the club announced that the event is returning this fall, with a 5K run, live music and, of course, beer.
Oktoberfest will be held at Edmonds’ Frances Anderson Center Field on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23-24, with activities and entertainment for the whole family.
Activities will include a Family Festival Kid’s Korner, consisting of a bouncy slide, veggie races, a sports corner and hands-on art activities. There will be a family 5K fun run and a 1K kids dash, a pet parade, food trucks, beer garden and a variety of exhibitors.
All money raised through the event will help the Edmonds Rotary Club support the following projects: Edmonds Inclusive Playground, scholarships, Washington Kids in Transition, Edmonds Waterfront Center, Edmonds Food Bank, Project Pride, Harvest against Hunger and the Guardian Ad Litem Christmas Gift Program.
The Edmonds Food Bank truck will also be on site so that attendees can donate food and money.
Bands on the schedule:
Friday, Sept. 23
Smilin Scandinavians
Ranger & the Rearrangers
Rain City Time Machine
Who’s your Daddy
Saturday, Sept. 24
Joshua Red Uttech
Lion of Judah
Folk Voice Band
The Band LeLe
The Encounters
The Aardvarks.
For more information, visit edmondsoktoberfest.com
