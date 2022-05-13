Olympic Ballet Theatre presents Don Quixote May 14-15

Edmonds-based Olympic Ballet Theatre is presenting a three-act production of Don Quixote at the Edmonds Center for the Arts this Saturday and Sunday, May 14-15.

This classical comedic ballet follows the adventures of Don Quixote and his mischievous companion Sancho Panza on a heart-warming quest for love, honor and justice. With an unforgettable score by Ludwig Minkus, colorful costumes and new stage art by award-winning designer John Iacovelli and Seattle artist Ruth Gilmore, this family-friendly production is perfect for audiences of all ages.

“We have been planning to present Don Quixote several years ago, but had to postpone the production because of the pandemic,” said artistic directors Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev. “It’s exciting to be able to finally see our vision for this ballet come to life and to give our company dancers and Olympic Ballet School students an opportunity to perform so many of these iconic roles.”

As part of the community outreach efforts to introduce the art of ballet and the classic novel about Don Quixote to the public, Olympic Ballet Theatre is taking a display of production materials on tour at local libraries and a bookstore in Edmonds. In the last two months, visitors at the Lynnwood Library, Edmonds Bookshop, and the Edmonds Library have been enjoying a display of sparkling tutus and toreador costumes, fun props, and even a peek inside a miniature stage model complete with a sketch of every backdrop.

Olympic Ballet Theatre will also open up its studios to the public to come in and watch performance excerpts by company dancers on Thursday, May 19, as part of its participation in the Edmonds Art Walk.

Don Quixote will run three performances at the Edmonds Center for the Arts on May 14 and May 15. Tickets range from $27 to $48 and can be purchased at www.olympicballet.org/tickets or at the box office 425-774-7570. For more information, email dance@olympicballet.org or visit www.olympicballet.org/performance-season/don-quixote/ .

Masks, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test result are no longer required by the Edmonds Center for Arts. More information about the ECA policies can be found at www.edmondscenterforthearts.org.