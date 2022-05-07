Poet’s Corner: War, Breaking bits of Soul, My sparking city, Because/When I was not there

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

War

There are armies

There is ugly might

Struck by greed

Brute blindsight

Destruction of a country

Crumbling to the core

As a cruel force rears

its brazen head to roar

The players in this game

They change as years roll by

There will always be a reason

to invade and to deny

Wet tears

Warm blood

It will all run dry

Collapsing cultures

Civilization’s

Simmering end

The stench of death

Once again

I’d like to hear

that it’s always wrong

To kill, to maim

Just because you’re strong

I’d like to hear that

that it’s always wrong

To decimate

Despite who the invader is…

To decide a weaker nation’s fate

Be it Ukraine valleys

Or Syrian alleys

Be it shattered limbs on Yemen’s lands

Or broken bones on Afghan sands

Iraq’s rich culture

razored to the ground

Weapons of mass destruction

never found

So Not just today

War is always wrong

Zeinab Masud

~ ~ ~ ~

Breaking bits of Soul

I remember racing

My heart thudding

Like it would break

Against my indignant rib cage

A skinny child

My bony feet pressed against

the moist, lush green grass

Aunt’s garden

“Catch, catch”

We raced with shameless glee

I had to cling to every little memory

Before Home

would once again

be lost to me

Onwards to foreign lands

I was so little

I only noticed

Strangers

with different colored hands

I remember the soft purr

of Persian in Tehran

The scent of luscious roses in Amman

The winding alleys

of bustling Syrian bazaars

The trendy beat of a (then) stylish Beirut

Formals, Mummy’s silk Saris

Men in dark suits

And then when darkness would drape over my room

I would close my eyes and try and dream

Also perhaps gently scheme

to get to a place I would not have to leave

Every time I moved,

I cried like a lover

who had had no other.

I tasted salty, warm tears

I felt myself shudder.

Zeinab Masud

~ ~ ~ ~

My sparkling city

I crave the smog infested skies

of my sparkling city

In my mind, it shines

It glows

Grander than Arabian palaces

In truth it is filled

with the stench of raw hunger

But on show

Are beaming smiles,

tattered clothes

Tap tap tap on car windows

knuckles grey with grime

Sometimes I will give money

Sometimes fruit or lime

Mostly I will drive through

In chauffeur driven ease

I could not change their circumstance

Still they did looked pleased

We had a small connection

It mattered for a while

In my dust soaked city

A penny for a smile

Zeinab Masud

~ ~ ~ ~

Because/When I was not there

He was shy now

In the face of his waning,

once brilliant memory.

His great mind no longer able to overpower

the weakness of his body

not like it had done over the past some years.

If I was there

I would have seen

The day-by-day decline of determination

where will surrenders

to the passage of time.

His back bent further,

His feet shuffling like they had forgotten

Which foot was supposed to go first

He needed someone to hold.

His frame grew frailer.

I was not there.

I remember though everything he stood for,

the clarity and morality with which he had lived his life.

I remember his incredible love and patience

for his young grandson

Unwavering

despite his own withering form

What good is this now?

My memory

Can it heal his wounds of loneliness?

His fear of empty rooms

With utmost respect he would ask my son, a young child

if he had had a good day

All the while aware of the fading light

which surrounded his own frail self

Sometimes we were there

A last birthday

Still impeccable in a pale, pink shirt

Bending to blow out

A solidly still standing candle

Feeble and elegant

Fighting for the right

To still give light

But if brutal truth be told

While every memory I try and hold

I know that mostly we were not there.

Zeinab Masud

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Zeinab Masud Agha is a trained Humanistic Counsellor and a Certified Tiny Habits Coach. She has a passion for prose and poetry and has had articles published in newspapers and magazines. Zeinab is currently working on her first book as well as a collection of poems. She loves the writers community in Edmonds and the greater Seattle area. Zeinab was one of the recipients of the non-fiction award at WOTS last year. Currently based in Seattle, Zeinab has straddled cultures and crossed continents, having lived in over 10 different countries. She’s still searching for a place to call home.

