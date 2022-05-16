Prep boys soccer: Warriors to host Bonney Lake in state tourney play-in game Tuesday

Edmonds-Woodway High School’s boys soccer team has tallied 13 victories this season, the most for the team since 2016. This year’s squad is hoping to add a few more wins to its total starting Tuesday night when the Warriors host a WIAA 3A State Boys Soccer Tournament play-in game at Edmonds Stadium.

The Warriors, seeded No. 15 in this year’s 3A state tourney, will face the 18th-seeded Bonney Lake Panthers in a tournament loser-out match starting at 7:30 p.m.

At 13-4-2 for the year, E-W has set its best mark since the 2016 Warriors’ team that went 17-4-2 and finished fourth in state.

E-W will tangle with a Bonney Lake squad that is 11-4-3 this season and who will challenge the Warriors’ vaulted offensive attack. E-W has averaged 2.9 goals per outing this year, but the Panthers have yielded an average of just 1.1 goals per game.

The winner of Tuesday’s contest will have to face the tournament’s No. 2 seed — the 15-2-1 Lakeside Lions — on Saturday, May 20, at an undetermined site and time.

In addition to the Warriors, the Wesco League is sending two other squads to the 3A state tournament: the No. 8 seed Monroe Bearcats and the No. 3 seed Shorecrest Scots. The Northwest Conference’s Mount Vernon Bulldogs are the top seed in the tourney.

To view the entire WIAA 3A State Boys Soccer Tournament, click www.wpanetwork.com/wiaa/brackets/tournament.php?act=view&tournament_id=3558&school_year=2021-22&district=-1&sport=9&class=3A.

— By Doug Petrowski



