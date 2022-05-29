Prep track and field, day 3: E-W, Meadowdale athletes win state titles

Mother nature didn’t have its best showing during the final day of competition at the 2022 WIAA 2A/3A/4A State Track & Field Championships, but student athletes from the Edmonds School District sure did, bringing home medals from 11 events — including two state titles — on Saturday.

The state meet, staged at Mt. Tahoma High School in Tacoma, was blanketed with gray clouds that provided precipitation ranging from a light drizzle to heavy downpours Saturday. But the inclement weather didn’t stop Meadowdale’s Tresley Love and Edmonds-Woodway’s Alex Rust from capturing individual event state championships.

Love easily outdistanced her competitors to win the 3A girls 400 meters in a time of 57.00, more than a second-and-a-half faster than second place Takiyah Blue of Garfield.

Rust was the only vaulter to clear 14 feet, 6 inches to earn the 3A boys pole vault title. The mark was a personal best for the senior.

Both Love and Rust were all smiles after grabbing their state crowns.

“It feels really great to win my first state championship and I’m just going to soak it in for as long as I can,” Love said.

“I just had a good day of vaulting,” Rust said following his victory. “There’s a lot of chance in pole vault and I had a great coach just talking me through it all. I’m really happy, really happy.”

For Love, her first place in the 400 meters was one of four state podium finishes she picked up on Saturday. The junior also medaled in the 3A girls 200 meters (a seventh place), in the 3A girls 100 meters (an eighth place) and as a member of the Mavericks’ girls 4×400 meter relay team (a sixth place).

Love, her sister Kelsey, Aubrianna Sadler and Sonja Amy took sixth in the girls 4×400 relay, and the Meadowdale boys 4×400 relay team also earned sixth place medals on Saturday.

Other ESD medalists on the final day of the state meet included Alexis Dresher from Mountlake Terrace with a fourth-place finish in the 3A girls javelin; Deklund DeBell of Meadowdale with fifth place in the 3A boys 300 meter hurdles; Austin Seals of Meadowdale with seventh place in the 3A boys pole vault and Donna Marie Harris of Lynnwood with an eighth place in the 3A girls 400 meters.

For DeBell, his individual medal was his second of the day as he was a part of the medaling boys 4×400 meter relay team of the Mavericks. Harris also picked up a second medal on Saturday when she anchored the Royals’ girls 4×400 relay team to an eighth-place finish.

Saturday’s action in Tacoma closed out the state meet, with the Walla Walla Blue Devils claiming the 3A boys state title with 66 team points; the Capital Cougars won the girls 3A team championship with 54 team points.

To view all the results from the 2022 WIAA 2A/3A/4A State Track & Field Championships, click pntfo.com/meets/15049.

Prep Track: WIAA 2A/3A/4A State Track & Field Championships; Saturday, May 28, results (Meadowdale, Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace)

— Tresley Love (Meadowdale); 1st place in 3A girls 400 meters; 57.00

— Alex Rust (Edmonds-Woodway); 1st place in 3A boys pole vault; 14 feet, 6 inches

— Alexis Dresher (Mountlake Terrace); 4th place in 3A girls javelin; 124 feet, 11 inches

— Deklund DeBell (Meadowdale); 5th place in 3A boys 300 meter hurdles; 40.43

— Tresley Love, Kesley Love, Aubrianna Sadler, Sonja Amy (Meadowdale); 6th place in 3A girls 4×400 meter relay; 4:11.24

— Hans Beck, Deklund DeBell, John Patterson, Isaac Carlson (Meadowdale); 6th place in 3A boys 4×400 meter relay; 3:26.48

— Tresley Love (Meadowdale); 7th place in 3A girls 200 meters; 26.84

— Austin Seals (Meadowdale); 7th place in 3A boys pole vault; 13 feet, 6 inches

— Donna Marie Harris (Lynnwood); 7th place in 3A girls 400 meters; 1:01.54

— Tresley Love (Meadowdale); 8th place in 3A girls 100 meters; 12.89

— Rachel Elliott, Alayjah Andry, Siari Rodriguez, Donna Marie Harris (Lynnwood); 8th place in 3A girls 4×400 meter relay; 4:14.69

— Lucy Bartron (Edmonds-Woodway); 11th place in 3A girls javelin; 109 feet, 6 inches

— Vianca Quinones (Edmonds-Woodway); 11th place in 3A girls long jump; 15 feet, 9 inches

— Mason Hrcek (Mountlake Terrace); 20th place in 3A boys pole vault; 11 feet

— Stella Smith (Edmonds-Woodway); 20th place in 3A girls 3200 meters; 12:05.86

— By Doug Petrowski