Prep track and field: Warriors win boys, girls school district championship

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors swept both the boys and girls team track and field titles at the 2022 Edmonds School District Championships held Friday at Edmonds Stadium.

The Warrior boys squad squeaked out their victory by just 5.5 points over runner-up Lynnwood; the Lady Warriors easily outdistanced second-place Meadowdale.

You can view all the results from the Edmonds School District Championship Meet here.

Prep Track: Edmonds School District Championships, May 6

Team scores:

Boys – 1) Edmonds-Woodway 160.5

2) Lynnwood 155

3) Meadowdale 138.5

4) Mountlake Terrace 55

Girls – 1) Edmonds-Woodway 221.5

2) Meadowdale 136

3) Lynnwood 98

4) Mountlake Terrace 78.5

Individual event winners (boys):

— Hans Beck (Meadowdale), 100 meters (11.51)

— Hans Beck (Meadowdale), 400 meters (51.67)

— Alec Rust (Edmonds-Woodway), javelin (162-11)

— Alec Rust (Edmonds-Woodway), pole vault (14-00)

— John Miguel Hurtado (Lynnwood), 200 meters (23.45)

— John Patterson (Meadowdale), 800 meters (2:06.89)

— Brandon Miller (Lynnwood), 1600 meters (4:39.73)

— Daxtyn Castagnetta (Lynnwood), 3200 meters (10:20.52)

— Ever Yamada (Edmonds-Woodway), 110 meter hurdles (16.98)

— Deklund DeBell (Meadowdale), 300 meter hurdles (42.14)

— Andrew Archide, John Miguel Hurtado, Pavin Soumpholphakdy, Jordan Whittle (Lynnwood), 4×100 meter relay (43.87)

— Hans Beck, Deklund DeBell,John Patterson, Isaac Carlson (Meadowdale), 4×400 meter relay (3:32.65)

— Gage Berger (Edmonds-Woodway), shot put (41-01.25)

— Pavin Soumpholphakdy (Lynnwood), discus (110-05)

— Nathaniel Wilder (Lynnwood), high jump (6-00)

— Matthew Flores (Mountlake Terrace), long jump (19-07)

— Will Bates (Edmonds-Woodway), triple jump (37-08)

Individual event winners (girls):

— Tresley Love (Meadowdale), 100 meters (12.93)

— Tresley Love (Meadowdale), 200 meters (26.13)

— Tresley Love (Meadowdale), 400 meters (58.28)

— Jemma Willcox (Edmonds-Woodway), 800 meters (2:35.52)

— Jemma Willcox (Edmonds-Woodway), 1600 meters (5:25.65)

— Stella Smith (Edmonds-Woodway), 3200 meters (12:02.18)

— Rachel Meas (Meadowdale), 100 meter hurdles (17.65)

— Katelyn Ely (Edmonds-Woodway), 300 meter hurdles (49.87)

— Jamie Livingston, Vivianna Adkins, Sydney Chappell, Naomi Limb (Edmonds-Woodway), 4×100 meter relay (51.76)

— Jamie Livingston, Sydney Chappell, Vivianna Adkins, Naomi Limb (Edmonds-Woodway), 4×200 meter relay (1:48.73)

— Tresley Love, Kesley Love, Aubrianna Sadler, Sonja Amy (Meadowdale), 4×400 meter relay (4:11.15)

— Halle Waram (Edmonds-Woodway), shot put (33-06.75)

— Claire Stroh (Edmonds-Woodway), discus (98-06)

— Alexis Dresher (Mountlake Terrace), javelin (118-10)

— Sonja Amy (Meadowdale), high jump (4-10)

— Clara Rothschiller (Edmonds-Woodway), pole vault (8-00)

— Julia Meas (Meadowdale), long jump (16-02.50)

— Vianca Quinones (Edmonds-Woodway) triple jump (33-00.50)

— Story and photos by Doug Petrowski