Pride Month kickoff event at Snohomish County Campus June 1

An event to kick off Pride Month in Snohomish County is scheduled for Wednesday, June 1, from noon to 4 p.m. on the Snohomish County Campus at 3000 Rockefeller Ave in Everett.

“Snohomish County is a welcoming one. This is a wonderful and important opportunity to celebrate, support and learn from our friends, families and neighbors,” said County Councilmember Stephanie Wright, who represents Edmonds and Lynnwood.

The Snohomish County Pride Month Kickoff Event will officially begin with the raising of the Progress Flag at noon. A resource fair will include health screenings, voter registration, community group information and legal services. Entertainment and speakers will be featured from 2:30-4 p.m. and food trucks will be on site and ready to serve over the lunch hour. All events will be in the plaza off Oakes and Wall Streets in Everett.

Pride Month is held each June to commemorate the anniversary of the Stonewall Rebellion in New York City on June 28, 1969, marking the beginning of the LGBTQIA+ rights movement.