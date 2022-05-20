‘Reimagining Neighborhoods and Streets’ virtual workshop set for May 24

The City of Edmonds is hosting a virtual kick-off meeting Tuesday, May 24 for a process aimed at redefining how streets and public spaces could be utilized in new ways.

The Zoom meeting will run from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The link to attend is here.

“One thing the pandemic brought to light is that our streets are spaces that can bring our community together, not just places to drive through,” said Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson. “Reaching out to our residents to create programs that benefit their neighborhoods, not just our downtown, and that offer opportunities to come together is a project I am excited to promote.”

Following May 24th meeeting, the city will hold in-person neighborhood workshops throughout the city in the month of June. Details for those in-person meetings will be announced soon.

“It has become clear that our residents enjoy innovative and new ideas on how we can create a more vibrant and sustainable community,” said Development Services Director Susan McLaughlin. “One way we can do this is through what is called ‘street activation strategies,’ which involve how we can use our public spaces through various programs — like outdoor dining, open air markets or hyperlocal community events — to enhance our neighborhoods. We look forward to these discussions and gathering ideas from the public.”

For more information about the project and to sign up to receive updates, visit www.edmondswa.gov/redefining-streets-and-public-spaces.