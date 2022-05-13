Puget Sound Energy donates blower door equipment to Habitat for Humanity Snohomish County

On Thursday morning, Puget Sound Energy (PSE) donated one of its blower doors to assist Habitat for Humanity Snohomish County with its new home repair service.

The door will test houses for areas where air may be getting in or out of easily, such as around window and door frames. This testing tool is essential for Habitat’s newly-formed Home Repair Service, which provides necessary repairs to low-income individuals across Snohomish County.

Chris Anderson, construction manager at Habitat for Humanity, said the blower door will help the organization service around 20 homes per year.

“This is going to help us a lot with older houses,” he said. “Mostly houses built before the 1980s, when they weren’t so concerned about sealing and that sort of thing.”

It will take a few months for employees to get the hang of using the equipment, but Anderson is excited to begin offering its services to residents in the community.

“This is going to bring costs down, bring the comfort of the home up and on top of that, it makes the earth greener,” he said. “This way, you’re not running your heater or air conditioner more than you really have to.”

PSE uses the blower doors to help families find ways to save energy and money on their bills. It had three blower doors that need to be upgraded soon, so they were happy to donate one to Habitat for Humanity.

“It’s an older piece of equipment, but it still works great,” said Hunter Hassig, PSE’s outreach coordinator.

In a press release, PSE said it is confident that Habitat for Humanity will put the equipment to good use by helping families in need.

Anyone interested in volunteering with Habitat’s Home Repair Service can find more information here.

–Story and photos by Lauren Reichenbach