Reader view: Compassionate enforcement aims to save lives

Like many of our community members, I was shocked, dismayed and disappointed when the City of Edmonds administration, human services and police department introduced the first version of the proposed ordinance adding a new chapter, Chapter 5.70, entitled “Unlawful Occupation of Public Property” to the City Code — that aims to fine the unhoused people occupying public property overnight with up to $1,000 and 90 days imprisonment. Since the proposed ordinance’s first introduction on April 26, 2022, the Edmonds City Council and city administration have been working hard to refine this ordinance to incorporate the following provisions:

– The enforcement of this ordinance is suspended against those experiencing homelessness if overnight shelter is not available.

– Documentation and implementation. The implementation of this ordinance shall be applied to any individuals who occupy public property illegally. The offer of assistance, including food and available shelter, shall be documented.

– Available overnight shelter must be located within a 35-mile radius with the starting point of Edmonds City Hall, and to which the city facilitates transport.

This new law will be the embodiment of compassion, whose chief purpose is to provide an opportunity for the unhoused. This will not only give them temporary shelter but also put them in contact with members of Edmonds human services that will help the unhoused to connect with other much-needed community services that may include treatment. And it will help on the road to recovery those individuals who are suffering the terrible effects of mental illness and drug addiction.

Per the Edmonds human services deputy director, when given the option to be provided with temporary housing, most individuals are glad to take up the offer and get off the streets.

According to this article from Snohomish Tribune reporter Michael Whitney, 53 individuals died homeless on the streets in 2020 in Snohomish County, and tragically the number grew to 64 in 2021. Simply leaving the homeless people on the street is not a responsible way to treat the unhoused individuals; they are someone’s family members, friends.

This ordinance, a compassionate enforcement tool, will act as an incentive for the unhoused to accept much-needed help. It is aimed to help save lives. It is also a reminder that our community should continue to invest in the homeless response fund, create affordable permanent housing, build temporary transitional housing such as Pallet Shelters, invest in related wrap-around services and leverage the regional resources to help the unhoused in our community.

— By Will Chen, Edmonds City Council