Reader view: Having authorized the ‘stick’ on homeless camping, council must now provide the ‘carrot’

The homeless anti-camping ordinance, passed by the Edmonds City Council on May 17, is now law. The new statute allows the police to ticket or arrest anyone occupying a public space if they refuse the offer of a shelter referral. The catch, of course, is that there are few viable shelter options in the area, and none in Edmonds. A situation that will only grow more challenging in the cold and rainy months to come when competition for shelter will be higher and beds harder to find. Without shelter options the new law, as enacted, is effectively useless.

The council, having passed the “stick” half of the ordinance, must now address the much more difficult “carrot” piece. The council must not consider their work complete on this issue until adequate shelter for those who need it exists. Planning and discussion of these goals must not be tabled, derailed by other business at hand, or simply forgotten. Here is one suggestion for beginning the conversation.

Some have mentioned a “regional response” to homelessness in South Snohomish County. That would involve coordinating efforts between our surrounding local municipalities to provide shelter and specialized services to those in need. Such efforts would involve cost sharing and taking the burden off individual municipalities, like Edmonds, who currently have no shelter options and few social services.

Such a model might involve creating a multi-site shelter system throughout the south county, in facilities that also function as “day centers” where people can go to do laundry and shower, perhaps even store belongings, and receive support from a professional staff able to coordinate referrals and transportation for medical and mental health care, addiction treatment, and stable supported housing.

The epidemic of homelessness in our country is a concern and a responsibility that belongs to all of us as Americans, and it is likely going to get a lot worse before it gets better. We know from our own experience that the “bus ticket out of town” tradition or jailing people for vagrancy or “camping” resolves nothing. It just kicks the can down the road, leaving someone else, or another community, to pick up the responsibility. It does nothing to alleviate human suffering or restore human dignity.

In considering a regional response we must realize that there will likely never be one model, or approach, that works for everyone. Rather, we should plan for, and implement, a model that might work for our own area, test it, and learn from our own efforts as we watch what other communities are doing.

This would be an excellent starting point for our own City Council, reaching out to surrounding South Snohomish localities to share and discuss ideas and experiences, and working together toward establishing a shared and effective response to the crisis of homelessness in our area.

— By Ed Lorah, Edmonds