Reader view: The Dreamer and the mariachi band

My husband and I have lived in Edmonds for 28 years. We love living here and consciously support the community’s merchants, arts, the fantastic Edmonds Waterfront Center and much more. It is a unique, gorgeous area!

Recently I heard about the Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles Band coming to the Edmonds Center for the Arts. My husband and I belonged to a Spanish choir in Bothell for the past 15 years. The choir has been like family to us. An important part of that family is Jazmin Becerra, her dad and her brother. We met when Jazmin was about 11 years old — she was a big part of the choir. She plays many instruments and sings like an angel, She is now almost 26 years old. She was the only woman in a local mariachi band for a while, among other things.

Jazmin is a perfect example of the legion of Dreamers in this country brought here from Mexico. All the people we know from this choir are so very special. They are hard-working, educated and proud of their culture. They love this country dearly. Jazmin has worked tirelessly for years and now owns and operates a small Mexican snack restaurant specializing in gelatin art. The name is Jazzy’s Antojitos & Gelatinas in Renton. It is bright and wonderful…fun to visit!

I was excited to invite her to the mariachi concert. We arrived on Thursday, April 28 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, a gelatin art creation with a picture of the mariachi band in hand. The concert was absolutely amazing! The audience was enthusiastic, to put it mildly, just wonderful — I believe they wanted to dance.

Prior to the concert, we were able to check in with the stage manager. We couldn’t believe how excited, helpful and nice all were. When the concert was over, we were escorted backstage where the band was waiting. What a thrill! Jazmin got to connect in Spanish with the 11 women, looking gorgeous, each a queen like the name of their band. They absolutely loved the gelatin art she made for them. They chatted for a while and asked her questions about her business.

We are are lucky to live in this great community.We are blessed and grateful to share this with others, bringing us all much joy. This experience will not ever be forgotten for Jazmin and myself. It was a night to remember. We are grateful to Edmonds for the care and respect of the people of all ages and walks of life. We have never met anyone who didn’t love Edmonds. Jazmin herself added at the end of the evening, “I would love to live here.”

— By Annie Roy-Feczko

Annie Roy-Feczko lives in Edmonds.