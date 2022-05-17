Registration now open for Sno-King Youth Club summer basketball league, soccer camp

Sno-King Youth Club has opened registratio for a 3-on-3 summer basketball league and summer soccer camp.
The basketball league is for boys and girls entering fourth through eighth grades. Games are scheduled for Monday, Tuesday or Thursday nights from 5-9 p.m. July 11-Aug. 18.
The summer soccer camp, running from 9 a.m. to noon July 19-21, is for boys and girls entering first through sixth grades.
There is a $75 per-person registration fee for either the basketball league or the soccer camp. To register, visit www.skyc.net.
