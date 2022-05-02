Reminder: Edmonds Floretum Garden Club plant sale May 7

Edmonds Floretum Garden Club’s popular annual plant sale is coming Saturday, May 7, 9 a.m. to noon, 828 Caspers St. (Edmonds United Methodist Church).

Floretum is celebrating its centennial this year — 100 years of beautifying Edmonds — by offering gorgeous plants for local gardens.

Many of Floretum’s gardeners have spectacular private gardens, so you can just imagine the beautiful plants they are able to provide for this sale. You’ll find trees and shrubs, perennials, natives, ground covers, grasses and ferns, herbs and succulents, fruits and veggies, and annuals. Come early for best selection.

In the boutique, look for big garden tools like rakes and hoes, weed whackers, and edgers and small garden tools, such as trowels and clippers, plus pots, planters, decorative items, garden art, hoses, stakes, wheelbarrows, and that rare find you didn’t even know you needed.

All are welcome to enjoy the Owlrey. Floretum’s Kid Zone features fancy wooden owls, owls on rocks and owls in socks, owls on twigs and owls with wigs, shy owls, grumpy owls, and all manner of owls in between. Everyone is welcome. Kids can make their own owls at a creation station, and they can buy beautiful miniature flower gardens to give mom on Mother’s Day. Special kid pricing.

Proceeds from Floretum’s plant sale go toward horticultural scholarships, grants, and school gardens.

At Floretum’s first public event in 1923, they invited “Mr. & Mrs. Flower Lover and all the little Flower Lovers” to attend. The first “plant sale” was actually an exchange – bring one, take one. In 1930 it was a 10-cent sale for members only, but the following year they had so many plants left over, they sold them to the public. Floretum has been holding plant sales for more than 90 years, missing one year because of Covid.

More information at edmondsfloretumgardenclub.org.