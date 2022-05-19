Residents invited to complete survey on 2024 Community Transit service

Have you considered how your daily commute will change in 2024 when Sound Transit’s Link light rail extends to Lynnwood and Shoreline? How will you get to SeaTac for a flight without parking? What about riding the light rail into Seattle for a sporting event traffic-free?

Community Transit is already thinking about and expanding ways for Edmonds residents to use public transportation in 2024. Community Transit would like to hear from you to know if they have it right.

Community Transit is proposing an updated network that includes new routes and new neighborhoods on existing routes, a new Swift Orange Line, and more bus service late at night, especially connecting to light rail stations. Swift Orange Line will connect sSouth Snohomish County to the region’s high-capacity transit network in 2024 when Sound Transit’s Link light rail extends to Lynnwood and Shoreline.

Visit the online open house and review the 36 proposed routes in more detail. Provide your feedback by May 31.