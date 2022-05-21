Rotary project making progress on wells in Cambodia

Bill Taylor of the Edmonds-based SE Asia Foundation shared these photos of his trip to Cambodia, where he was able to see the progress on a project funded by a $98,000 Rotary Global Grant.

The project is providing 50 deep-bore, fresh-water wells for five remote villages, Taylor said, adding that the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club “was a significant participant.”

Here, from Taylor, is a brief pictorial report of what is being accomplished:

Here we are, drilling a well…

Here’s a finished well to serve 15 families…

The Rotary sign…

So now we have this…

And no longer need to use this…