Rotary project making progress on wells in Cambodia

Bill Taylor of the Edmonds-based SE Asia Foundation shared these photos of his trip to Cambodia, where he was able to see the progress on a project funded by a $98,000 Rotary Global Grant.
The project is providing 50 deep-bore, fresh-water wells for five remote villages, Taylor said, adding that the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club “was a significant participant.”
Here, from Taylor, is a brief pictorial report of what is being accomplished:
Here we are, drilling a well…
Here’s a finished well to serve 15 families…
The Rotary sign…
So now we have this…
And no longer need to use this…
