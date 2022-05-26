Save the date: Friends of the Edmonds Library book sale June 25

After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Friends of the Edmonds Library will be hosting its community book sale on Saturday, June 25 from 1-4 p.m. at the Edmonds United Methodist Church.
Save the date for this popular event, which features heavily discounted used books in several popular genres, including fiction, mystery, biography, history, sci-fi/fantasy, children and teen books.
Follow the Friends on social media to stay updated on event details: on Instagram @edmondslibfriends or on Facebook @FriendsofEdmondsLibrary
