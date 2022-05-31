Scene in Edmonds: Alaska bound, via jet ski

On her walk along the Edmonds waterfront Tuesday, photographer Julia Wiese noticed a dozen Kawasaki ultra LX jet skis parked at the Edmonds Marina H dock, where a catamaran had recently been parked for the past few months.
“As I was taking pictures of the skis, I heard a voice call out to me,” Wiese said. “George Marquis from Melbourne, Australia is in town for an adventure trip to Alaska. He thought I might be a fellow adventurer. At that point, I started asking him questions about the jet skis. He explained that a dozen people would be taking off via jet ski from Edmonds Wednesday morning. There will be nine paying riders, plus Steve Moll — the owner and guide of Dangerous Water Adventures — and two others who will assist on this excursion
“The trip covers 1,000 miles from Edmonds to Ketchikan, Alaska and includes several stops in Canada. Then from Ketchikan, a second tour of 550 miles begins to Juneau for George and a new group. Others on the first leg of the journey come from, Bolivia, Vancouver, Seattle, Kodiak and Juneau.
“While we spoke, Steve Moll pulled up in his truck. I asked him about his company and he said he started Dangerous Water 11 years ago and now lives in Juneau where his company is based. He said he has turned his passion into a paying job. To find out more about tour itineraries, what’s included on the trips, and more about Dangerous Water Adventures, click on the link.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.