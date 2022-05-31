Scene in Edmonds: Alaska bound, via jet ski

On her walk along the Edmonds waterfront Tuesday, photographer Julia Wiese noticed a dozen Kawasaki ultra LX jet skis parked at the Edmonds Marina H dock, where a catamaran had recently been parked for the past few months.

“As I was taking pictures of the skis, I heard a voice call out to me,” Wiese said. “George Marquis from Melbourne, Australia is in town for an adventure trip to Alaska. He thought I might be a fellow adventurer. At that point, I started asking him questions about the jet skis. He explained that a dozen people would be taking off via jet ski from Edmonds Wednesday morning. There will be nine paying riders, plus Steve Moll — the owner and guide of Dangerous Water Adventures — and two others who will assist on this excursion

“The trip covers 1,000 miles from Edmonds to Ketchikan, Alaska and includes several stops in Canada. Then from Ketchikan, a second tour of 550 miles begins to Juneau for George and a new group. Others on the first leg of the journey come from, Bolivia, Vancouver, Seattle, Kodiak and Juneau.