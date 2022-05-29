Scene in Edmonds: Civic Park construction

Photographer David Carlos recently captured this bird’s eye overview of construction work at Civic Park in downtown Edmonds at the former Civic Field. Construction began on the nearly eight-acre Civic Field site in August 2021, and the new park is expected to be complete by the end of this year.

The Edmonds City Council in 2017 approved a plan for redesigning Civic Field, with the goal of transforming it into a downtown Edmonds park with range of amenities — among them, upgraded youth athletic fields and sports lighting, an inclusive playground, a walking path, a petanque court grove and a pollinator meadow.

 

