Scene in Edmonds: Dog days of spring

Photographer Bob Sears notes he was at Edmonds’ Marina Beach Monday “on an absolutely gorgeous spring day” when he came across Edmonds resident Iuliia Pragada and her dog Arizona relaxing on this grassy knoll teeming with wildflowers.
