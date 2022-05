Scene in Edmonds: Fishy finds

While on a walk along the Edmonds waterfront Sunday afternoon, photographer Julia Wiese happened upon a fisherman who had just reeled in a spotted ratfish. “Ratfish are typically found at lower depths in the eastern Pacific waters but do go into shallower waters in the spring, ” she noted. “Fun facts: They get their name from their rat-like tail and they are distantly related to sharks and rays.”

More information on the ratfish can be found at this link.