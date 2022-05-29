Scene in Edmonds: Fishy finds

While on a walk along the Edmonds waterfront Sunday afternoon, photographer Julia Wiese happened upon a fisherman who had just reeled in a spotted ratfish. “Ratfish are typically found at lower depths in the eastern Pacific waters but do go into shallower waters in the spring, ” she noted. “Fun facts: They get their name from their rat-like tail and they are distantly related to sharks and rays.”
This ratfish was sent back to the sea, but Wiese said that just as the fisherman tossed it back, “I heard a shout as another fish was being reeled in at the other end of the fishing pier. Someone had hooked a blackmouth salmon (juvenile king salmon). Unlike the ratfish, this blackmouth was a keeper, measuring 23 inches.”
