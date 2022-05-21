Scene in Edmonds: Fresh-baked bread? Yes, please Posted: May 21, 2022 4 This young lady shows her love for fresh baked bread from the Snohomish Bakery at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market Saturday. (Photo by Larry Vogel)
