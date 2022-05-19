Scene in Edmonds: Funding young scientists 1 hour ago 14 Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds President Ed Kellison presented a check to Sound Salmon Solutions to cover the tuition for two fourth- and sixth-grade students to attend the Salish Scientists Summer Camp. Receiving the check is Kaelie Spencer, hatchery coordinator for Sound Salmon Solutions.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.