Scene in Edmonds: Getting jazzed

The first-ever Jazz Walk Edmonds brought performers to venues throughout downtown Edmonds Saturday night. Here’s a photo essay of the action:
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
The first-ever Jazz Walk Edmonds brought performers to venues throughout downtown Edmonds Saturday night. Here’s a photo essay of the action:
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.