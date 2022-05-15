Scene in Edmonds: Kid-friendly fun at the watershed fair
Posted: May 14, 2022 35
The Watershed Fun Fair returned to Edmonds Saturday, offering nature-themed activities just for kids including exhibits, games and crafts.
Families had an opportunity to meet with city staff and non-profit conservation organizations, feed juvenile salmon in the Willow Creek Fish Hatchery’s rearing pond, and take a tour of the newly replanted Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden.
The Pilchuck Audubon Society also helped visitors plan their own wildlife- and pollinator-friendly gardens and backyard habitats.
The annual fair was canceled for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.