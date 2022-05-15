Scene in Edmonds: Kid-friendly fun at the watershed fair

The Watershed Fun Fair returned to Edmonds Saturday, offering nature-themed activities just for kids including exhibits, games and crafts.

Families had an opportunity to meet with city staff and non-profit conservation organizations, feed juvenile salmon in the Willow Creek Fish Hatchery’s rearing pond, and take a tour of the newly replanted Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden.

The Pilchuck Audubon Society also helped visitors plan their own wildlife- and pollinator-friendly gardens and backyard habitats.

The annual fair was canceled for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

— Photos by Misha Carter