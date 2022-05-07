Scene in Edmonds: Kids dig in to create special Mother’s Day gifts

Once again, Edmonds In Bloom was on hand with sacks of planting soil, brightly-colored buckets and shovels, and stacks of flats with petunias, lobelia and more — all so kids could assemble that one-of-a-kind Mother’s Day gift: A personally-planted flower basket.
“We had more than 100 kids show up and sign in today,” said Edmonds in Bloom volunteer Kate Griffin. “It’s a bit less than last year, but I’m sure the pouring rain this morning kept many at home.”
— Photos by Larry Vogel
