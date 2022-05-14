Scene in Edmonds: Life on the rocks

On her walk Saturday morning, at almost low tide, photographer Julia Wiese says she saw a lot of sea life on the rocks below Anthony’s Homeport by the Edmonds Marina’s J, K and L docks. There were at least three sea cucumbers and several sea stars — including one only 2-3 inches in size — plus quite a few crabs, Wiese notes.
