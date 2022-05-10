Scene in Edmonds: Mother’s Day salmon release

Students from Edmonds-Woodway and Meadowdale high schools were at it again on Mother’s Day, supplementing Shell Creek with 12,000, 2-inch chum salmon. Last week, students released 2,000 coho salmon babies in upper Shell Creek. This time, though, the students brought their moms to help with “mothering” the baby salmon as they were put into the creek.
“These chum salmon will only spend a week or two acclimating in the creek before heading out to sea to grow and return as spawning adults in about 4 years, said Joe Scordino, Edmonds Stream Team project leader. “This contrasts with last week’s salmon release where the baby coho salmon will spend upwards of a year in the creek and then two years in the ocean before returning as adults.”
You can also view a video of the release shot by student Noah Croskey here.
— Photos courtesy Joe Scordino
