Scene in Edmonds: Partly cloudy with a chance of spring Posted: May 8, 2022 6 Sunday clouds and blue skies at the Edmonds Marina. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Spring foliage and some sun, too. (Photo by Gary Olson)
