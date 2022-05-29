Scene in Edmonds: Promoting the value of service

Former U.S. Congressman and Edmonds resident Brian Baird was the guest speaker at the Edmonds Lions Club meeting May 25. His topic was his work to establish a National Museum and Center For Service to celebrate and inspire service in all its forms — from the founding of the nation to the present day.

You can learn more at this website. Baird is available to talk to other groups about his vision. Contact him at 202-991-7069 or email hello@nmcfs.org to learn more.