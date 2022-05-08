Scene in Edmonds: Rainbow over the pier Posted: May 7, 2022 15 Photo: Photographer Julia Wiese spotted this rainbow over the Edmonds Fishing Pier on her morning walk Saturday. "It almost appears to be pouring out of the clouds onto the fishermen," she noted. Photographer Julia Wiese spotted this rainbow over the Edmonds Fishing Pier on her morning walk Saturday. “It almost appears to be pouring out of the clouds onto the fishermen,” she noted.
