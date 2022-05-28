Scene in Edmonds: Ribbon cutting for local artist Bear Carpenter

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for local artist Bear Carpenter, whose work is on display at Crow, 114 4th Ave. N, through the end of May. After May 31, his work can be purchased through his online store at bearcarpenterart.square.site. He will also be selling his paintings at eight of the summer market Saturdays in Edmonds, and will be one of the local artists represented at the Edmonds Arts Festival June 17-19.