Scene in Edmonds: Rolling Crones liven up waterfront lunchtime scene

The lunch crowd at the Edmonds Waterfront Center was in for a special treat Monday as the Rolling Crones took the stage to provide their signature blend of vocal offerings from contemporary to classical to the Great American Songbook and the Jazz Age –including a rousing rendition of “Charleston” complete with 1920s-style flapper headgear.

The group is part of Crone of Puget Sound, a Seattle social club for women ages 60-plus who are dedicated to growing older with power, passion and purpose. Despite some seeing “crone” as a potentially derogatory name, according to the group’s website this was not always so, and in times past it was a sign of respect. The name was chosen deliberately by founder Joyce Winsor as a reclaiming of the respect and admiration given in times past to older women for their courage, endurance and wisdom. Read more in this interview with Joyce Winsor.

Learn more about the Crone of Puget Sound here.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel