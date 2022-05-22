Scene in Edmonds: Saturday at the marsh 1 hour ago 8 Song sparrow Tree swallow takes a house. A family of geese out for a walk. Male and female tree swallows. Photographer Michael Lowell shared a few shots from the Edmonds Marsh Saturday morning, noting “the sunshine brought out lots of activity.”
