Scene in Edmonds: Smaller-scale cruising 4 hours ago 80 Photographer Julia Wiese spotted this small cruise ship passing by Edmonds Sunday. The Safari Endeavor, which will be cruising to Alaska, has 42 cabins and holds 84 passengers. Learn more here.
