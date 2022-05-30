Scene in Edmonds: St. Alban’s honors shooting victims

Members of St. Alban’s Episcopal Church on Sunday held a procession and service of lament for those killed by gun violence.

The participants gathered at the church and then proceeded to the Edmonds’ Five Corners roundabout and then returned to the church for their regular 10:30 a.m. Sunday services.

During the service, the names and places of mass killing in the last decade — in particular Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas — were read aloud.