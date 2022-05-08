Scene in Edmonds: Sunbreaks at Springfest 3 hours ago 21 The Edmonds Springfest brought together scores of vendor booths with a variety of T-shirts, leather goods, jewelry and more Saturday at the Frances Anderson Center Playfield. Acme Ice Cream, one of the vendors at Springfest, offered free samples to all visitors Time for a selfie on the Frances Anderson Center lawn. A sunbreak brought out a crew of eager youngsters to the Frances Anderson playfield equipment area. — Photos by Larry Vogel
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.