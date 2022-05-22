Scene in Edmonds: Sunday on the waterfront Posted: May 22, 2022 38 Enjoying the sand at Marina Beach. The Bubble Man at work. A bubble above walkers at Olympic Beach. Ron LaRue found these scenes along the waterfront on a sunny Sunday morning.
