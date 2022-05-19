Scene in Edmonds: Thursday beach views Posted: May 19, 2022 15 The ferry terminal at daybreak, by Sharon O’Brien Low tide as seen from Sunset Avenue, by David Carlos. Low tide at Olympic Beach, by Lee Lageschulte
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.