Scene in Edmonds: Up early for the big catch

Photographer Sharon O’Brien said the Edmonds Fishing Pier was busy early on Memorial Day morning, “with a boom box blaring and plenty of smiling faces as they wait to be the first to pull in the big one of the day!”
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.