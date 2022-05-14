Scene nearby: Edmonds residents join abortion rights protest Posted: May 14, 2022 99 Edmonds residents Gayla Shoemake, left, and Nancy Krogh were among several hundred people who gathered in Everett Saturday to participate in a Nationwide Day of Action regarding abortion rights. Hundreds of similar demonstrations were conducted nationwide Saturday and follow the leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. (Photo courtesy Gayla Shoemake)
