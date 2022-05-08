Scene nearby: Herons and their babies

In honor of Mother’s Day, photographer Michael P. Lowell was able to capture some fun shots of a great blue heron and babies “at a secluded location a bit north of Edmonds.” And a Happy Mother’s Day, on Lowell’s behalf, to his 90-year-old mom, Suzanne Lowell.
