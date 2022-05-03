Sean Christensen named executive director of Sno-King Youth Club

Sean Christensen has been appointed the new executive director of Sno-King Youth Club.

Christensen brings more than 15 years of experience directing, overseeing and coordinating a wide variety of athletic programs, including his most recent position at the University of Washington. Originally from southeast Idaho, he graduated from Boise State University as an undergraduate and went on to earn his masters in athletic administration from Idaho State University. He worked for the University of Wyoming following graduation – overseeing video production, content creation, and game-day experience for the university’s athletic program.

Married to an Edmonds native, Christensen knew Edmonds would be home and 12 years later, he and his wife have two daughters who are both involved in multiple sports through Sno-King.

Christensen’s favorite Sno-King motto is “Everyone gets a chance to play.” His goals include finding ways to grow the club’s online presence, improve communications, and look for ways to bring new programs to the club while recognizing Sno-King’s 45-plus-year history and traditions.