Shop for your holiday barbecue, snacks at Edmonds Museum Summer Market

As we look toward families gathering for Memorial Day weekend, the Edmonds Museum Summer Market has many things to offer for barbecuing, snacking and celebrating.

For those planning to pull out the grill and hope for some sunshine, our local farmers have plenty to offer. Martiny Livestock returns this week with coolers full of lamb and some great kabob recipes. Sky Valley Family Farm will have chicken, beef, pork and sausages. While Wilson Fish will have plenty of fresh or smoked salmon as well as fresh halibut, cod, and sea scallops.

Looking for something to enjoy with your meal? Alvarez and Frog Song Farm will have plenty of asparagus, onions, potatoes and more. Skagit Mushrooms will have a complete selection of delicious mushrooms. For dessert, look no further than Deoborah’s Pies, Annemaries Cakes, The Cottage Bakery or Snohomish Bakery.

For those who just want to snack the weekend away, check out Bubba’s Salsa, Pete’s Toffee, Seattle Pops, Pop’s Kettle Corn, Shrub Farm, The Mighty Truffle and more.

So, come on down on Saturday. We are open 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Pick up a slice of pizza or hot dog, and shop local with us. See you at the market!

— By Christina Martin, Market Manager