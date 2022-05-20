Sponsor spotlight: Clothes For Kids online auction to support local students

Clothes For Kids, which provides school wardrobes to children in need in the Edmonds School District, is having an online auction this week. Dozens of great items up for bid, including travel packages, sporting events, fine dining, family fun activities, art, jewelry and more.

You can browse the auction items here. Registration is free and your credit card will not be charged unless you place a winning bid.

Some of the auction packages will only be available for bid during the Livestream auction on Saturday, May 21 at 7 p.m. Auctioneer Bill Foote will be hosting the online bidding for the live auction packages. They include the Wines of Woodinville package, which features tastings and tours of local vintners and an array of local wines, and the Take Me Out to the Mariners package with six Seattle Mariners game tickets and two premier parking passes, along with an assortment of Mariners swag. The amazing Trip to Maui offers a seven-night stay at a Maui condo, Hawaiian adventures and activities, gift cards to local restaurants and shops, and a variety of Hawaiian goodies. The Livestream auction can be found here.

Clothes For Kids is supported and made possible by the generosity of the community we serve. So far during the 2021-2022 school year, Clothes For Kids has provided over 5,400 complete school wardrobes to low-income students right here in Snohomish County.

All of the funds raised by the auction will go directly to the Clothes For Kids school wardrobe program. Clothes For Kids is so thankful for their sponsors — Mountain Pacific Bank, Charlie’s Produce, Wesco Autobody Supply and Kunthara Auto License.

When children have access to high-quality school clothes and shoes, they can attend their classes feeling warm, well-dressed and ready to succeed in school. You can help empower students and strengthen families in our community through your advocacy, volunteerism and donations to Clothes For Kids. Go to www.clothesforkids.org for more information.